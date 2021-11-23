Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 23rd November 2021 | 03:27 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.
8 and 4.9 NCL. Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi.
37.324 kgs 17,500 180 17,680 Equivalent 40 kgs 8,755 193 18,948