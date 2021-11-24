UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Umer Jamshaid 13 minutes ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.

8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 17,500 180 17,680 Equivalent 40 kgs 18,755 193 18,948

