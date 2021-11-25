Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)
Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL
Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 17,500 180 17,680 Equivalent 40 kgs 18,755 193 18,948