Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Mon 29th November 2021 | 02:49 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 17,500 180 17,680 Equivalent 40 kgs 18,755 193 18,948

