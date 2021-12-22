UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Sumaira FH 13 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 03:35 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL. Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi.

37.324 kgs 17,300 180 17,480 Equivalent 40 kgs 18,540 193 18,733

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore to hit big screens ..

Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore to hit big screens soon

21 seconds ago
 Sara Ali Khan says she and mother don’t discuss ..

Sara Ali Khan says she and mother don’t discuss her marriage plans

27 minutes ago
 UAE announces 665 new COVID-19 cases, 294 recoveri ..

UAE announces 665 new COVID-19 cases, 294 recoveries, and no deaths in last 24 h ..

34 minutes ago
 Dry, cold weather forecast for city

Dry, cold weather forecast for city

14 minutes ago
 Talks on JCPOA in Vienna Will Resume Before Year E ..

Talks on JCPOA in Vienna Will Resume Before Year End After Christmas Holidays - ..

14 minutes ago
 Russia Not Violating Any WTO Rules - Kremlin

Russia Not Violating Any WTO Rules - Kremlin

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.