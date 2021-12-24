UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 03:59 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL. Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi.

37.324 kgs 17,400 180 17,580 Equivalent 40 kgs 18,648 193 18,841

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recove ..

National team’s opener Abid Ali  back to recovery after undergoing surgery

8 minutes ago
 Cotton futures close higher

Cotton futures close higher

3 minutes ago
 Nation to celebrate Quaid's 146th birth anniversar ..

Nation to celebrate Quaid's 146th birth anniversary on Saturday

3 minutes ago
 Russia Ready for Direct Dialogue With NATO on Secu ..

Russia Ready for Direct Dialogue With NATO on Security Guarantees - Foreign Mini ..

3 minutes ago
 Some NATO Countries May Contribute to Process on S ..

Some NATO Countries May Contribute to Process on Security Guarantees - Kremlin

3 minutes ago
 Islam, humanity nothing to do with Sialkot's incid ..

Islam, humanity nothing to do with Sialkot's incident: Senate told

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.