Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 03:59 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL. Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi.
37.324 kgs 17,400 180 17,580 Equivalent 40 kgs 18,648 193 18,841