UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Faizan Hashmi Published December 30, 2021 | 02:41 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL. Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi.

37.324 kgs 17,800 180 17,980 Equivalent 40 kgs 18,076 193 19,269

