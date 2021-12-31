UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Faizan Hashmi Published December 31, 2021 | 04:03 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL. Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi.

37.324 kgs 18,000 180 18,180 Equivalent 40 kgs 19,291 193 19,484

