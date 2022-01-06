UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Umer Jamshaid Published January 06, 2022 | 02:25 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 18,300 180 18,480 Equivalent 40 kgs 19,612 193 19,805

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

German industrial orders bounce back in November

German industrial orders bounce back in November

7 minutes ago
 12 security officers dead, 353 wounded in Kazakh u ..

12 security officers dead, 353 wounded in Kazakh unrest: reports

7 minutes ago
 Zambia announces outbreak of fall army worms

Zambia announces outbreak of fall army worms

7 minutes ago
 Oil down over demand woes after hefty rise in US g ..

Oil down over demand woes after hefty rise in US gasoline stocks

7 minutes ago
 Сlashes in Almaty Kill 12 Law Enforcement Officer ..

Сlashes in Almaty Kill 12 Law Enforcement Officers, Wound 353 - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Turkish, Japanese foreign ministers discuss bilate ..

Turkish, Japanese foreign ministers discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.