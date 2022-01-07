UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Umer Jamshaid Published January 07, 2022 | 02:57 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Friday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 18,300 180 18,480 Equivalent 40 kgs 19,612 193 19,805

More Stories From Agriculture

