Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Muhammad Irfan Published January 11, 2022 | 03:11 PM

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 18,300 180 18,480 Equivalent 40 kgs 19,612 193 19,805

