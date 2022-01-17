UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 17, 2022 | 02:59 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 19,000 180 19,180 Equivalent 40 kgs 20,362 193 20,555

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai Run is back by popular demand, Run ..

Expo 2020 Dubai Run is back by popular demand, Run 2 of iconic event takes place ..

9 minutes ago
 Covid vaccination required for athletes competing ..

Covid vaccination required for athletes competing in France: government sources

38 seconds ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

40 seconds ago
 China's population continues to grow in 2021

China's population continues to grow in 2021

42 seconds ago
 Tonga cut off by volcanic blast, fears grow for co ..

Tonga cut off by volcanic blast, fears grow for coastal towns

43 seconds ago
 Tanzania, Burundi sign agreement for construction ..

Tanzania, Burundi sign agreement for construction of 282 km standard guage railw ..

45 seconds ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.