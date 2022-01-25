UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 25, 2022 | 02:26 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Tuesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 19,300 180 19,480 Equivalent 40 kgs 20,684 193 20,877

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

Widow killed over land dispute

Widow killed over land dispute

11 minutes ago
 Samina Alvi emphasize empowerment of women through ..

Samina Alvi emphasize empowerment of women through Vocational Training

11 minutes ago
 Tea imports increase by 5.14pc in 1st half

Tea imports increase by 5.14pc in 1st half

11 minutes ago
 Turkiye's sectoral confidence posts mixed figures

Turkiye's sectoral confidence posts mixed figures

11 minutes ago
 Honduras seeks way out of political crisis under w ..

Honduras seeks way out of political crisis under watchful eye of US

11 minutes ago
 Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Italian Business ..

Putin to Hold Online Meeting With Italian Businesspeople on Wednesday - Kremlin

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.