Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL. Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi.

37.324 kgs 19,400 180 19,580Equivalent 40 kgs 20,791 193 20,984

>