Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Sumaira FH Published February 02, 2022 | 02:53 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL. Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi.

37.324 kgs 19,700 180 19,880 Equivalent 40 kgs 21,112 193 21,305

