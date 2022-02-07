UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 07, 2022 | 04:07 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 19,900 180 20,080 Equivalent 40 kgs 21,327 193 21,520

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

Distt admin to launch crackdown against land grabb ..

Distt admin to launch crackdown against land grabbers, encroachers

2 minutes ago
 Govt. working for ease of doing business to improv ..

Govt. working for ease of doing business to improve economy: Seemee Ezdi

2 minutes ago
 MAF's conservation efforts help rescuing of two le ..

MAF's conservation efforts help rescuing of two leopard cats from poachers

12 minutes ago
 Main Opposition Candidate Leads in South Korean Pr ..

Main Opposition Candidate Leads in South Korean Presidential Race - Poll

12 minutes ago
 UK and Ireland abandon 2030 World Cup bid to focus ..

UK and Ireland abandon 2030 World Cup bid to focus on Euro 2028

12 minutes ago
 UNDP, South Punjab Secretariat launch two landmark ..

UNDP, South Punjab Secretariat launch two landmark SDGs Reports for equitable de ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>