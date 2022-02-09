UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2022 | 02:49 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for Price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 20,200 180 20,380 Equivalent 40 kgs 21,648 193 21,841

