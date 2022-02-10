UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 04:29 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 20,200 180 20,380 Equivalent 40 kgs 21,648 193 21,841

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V ..

Vivo’s Latest Smartphone Features Revealed — V23 5G to Come with ‘Color Ch ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia Demands Answers to Letter on Indivisible Se ..

Russia Demands Answers to Letter on Indivisible Security From All EU Countries - ..

1 minute ago
 NATO Cold Response Drills in Arctic to Increase Te ..

NATO Cold Response Drills in Arctic to Increase Tensions - Russian Foreign Minis ..

1 minute ago
 Over nine thousand vehicles checked as road checki ..

Over nine thousand vehicles checked as road checking campaign continues : Mukesh ..

1 minute ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

1 minute ago
 South Korean diplomat attacked in New York: Seoul

South Korean diplomat attacked in New York: Seoul

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>