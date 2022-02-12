UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 12, 2022 | 03:34 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 20,200 180 20,380 Equivalent 40 kgs 21,648 193 21,841

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

10-year old student raped in private school’s wa ..

10-year old student raped in private school’s washroom in Lahore

10 minutes ago
 Zardari assures PDM Chief Maulana Fazl of full sup ..

Zardari assures PDM Chief Maulana Fazl of full support on no-confidence motion

28 minutes ago
 PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United will ..

PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United will lock horns today

42 minutes ago
 Russia to 'Optimize' Diplomatic Staff in Ukraine F ..

Russia to 'Optimize' Diplomatic Staff in Ukraine Fearing Provocations - Foreign ..

2 minutes ago
 Belgian Foreign Ministry Recommends Citizens to Le ..

Belgian Foreign Ministry Recommends Citizens to Leave Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 IPL auctioneer Huge Edeades collapses during aucti ..

IPL auctioneer Huge Edeades collapses during auction process

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>