Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 02:23 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 20,200 180 20,380 Equivalent 40 kgs 21,648 193 21,841

