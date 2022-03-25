Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

UrduPoint.com

March 25, 2022

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 20,000 180 20,180 Equivalent 40 kgs 21,434 193 21,627

