Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 02:58 PM

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 20,000 180 20,180 Equivalent 40 kgs 21,434 193 21,627

