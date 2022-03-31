UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2022 | 02:33 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Thursday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 20,500 180 20,680 Equivalent 40 kgs 21,970 193 22,163

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

Spring festival marathon race held in city

Spring festival marathon race held in city

1 minute ago
 NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

NEPRA concludes hearing into FCA for Feb

1 minute ago
 Sania Mirza shares monochromatic snapshot with fan ..

Sania Mirza shares monochromatic snapshot with fans

22 minutes ago
 Israeli Troops Come Under Fire While Detaining Pal ..

Israeli Troops Come Under Fire While Detaining Palestinian Terrorist Suspects - ..

1 minute ago
 KP Assembly Speaker cast vote in Abbottabad in LG ..

KP Assembly Speaker cast vote in Abbottabad in LG polls

6 minutes ago
 Zero tolerance policy on wheat smuggling

Zero tolerance policy on wheat smuggling

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.