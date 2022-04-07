Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published April 07, 2022 | 02:19 PM

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 20,500 180 20,680 Equivalent 40 kgs 21,970 193 22,163

