Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2022 | 02:55 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Monday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 20,500 180 20,680 Equivalent 40 kgs 21,970 193 22,163

