Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 27, 2022 | 03:26 PM

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Wednesday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 21,000 180 20,180 Equivalent 40 kgs 22,506 193 22,699

