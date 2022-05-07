UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2022 | 02:38 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL. Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi.

37.324 kgs 21,000 180 21,180 Equivalent 40 kgs 22,506 193 22,699

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

MWMC cleans Judicial Complex

MWMC cleans Judicial Complex

2 minutes ago
 Wanted criminal killed in police encounter

Wanted criminal killed in police encounter

3 minutes ago
 Macron Officially Inaugurated for Second President ..

Macron Officially Inaugurated for Second Presidential Term

3 minutes ago
 One killed, three injured in roof collapse

One killed, three injured in roof collapse

3 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

3 minutes ago
 Vietnam reports 3,819 new COVID-19 cases

Vietnam reports 3,819 new COVID-19 cases

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.