UrduPoint.com

Spot Rates Of Cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Sumaira FH Published May 14, 2022 | 04:04 PM

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday announced the following KCA Spot Rates for local dealing in Pak rupees for base grade 3 (three) staple length 1 1/16" Micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL.

Rate Ex Gin Up country Spot Rates for price Expenses Ex Karachi 37.324 kgs 21,000 180 21,180 Equivalent 40 kgs 22,506 193 22,699

Related Topics

Karachi Price Kyrgystani Som Cotton Nishat Chunian Limited

Recent Stories

Anushka starts working for upcoming movie Chakda X ..

Anushka starts working for upcoming movie Chakda Xpress

48 seconds ago
 Amir Muqam for relief to masses through reduced po ..

Amir Muqam for relief to masses through reduced power load shedding

1 minute ago
 UN ready to help DPRK on COVID-19: spokesman

UN ready to help DPRK on COVID-19: spokesman

1 minute ago
 Mastermind of Kocha Risaldar killed in CTD encount ..

Mastermind of Kocha Risaldar killed in CTD encounter: Police

2 minutes ago
 WTI crude futures settle higher

WTI crude futures settle higher

2 minutes ago
 Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan elected as UAE ..

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan elected as UAE President

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.