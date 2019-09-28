Spray conducted over 24000 acres to control locusts in Thar: Minister informs

Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Raho has said that fumigation spray to control the locusts was being conducted over 24 thousand acres of land in affected areas of Tharparkar since previous five months

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Sindh Minister for Agriculture Ismail Raho has said that fumigation spray to control the locusts was being conducted over 24 thousand acres of land in affected areas of Tharparkar since previous five months.

While talking to Media after visiting various villages of Union Council Mithrio Charan of Taluka Chaachro on Saturday, he termed agriculture sector as backbone of national economy and provincial government would not leave the growers alone in any critical situation.

He informed that to look after the fumigation campaign, surveillance teams were formed and a control room had been established in Hyderabad and he was personally monitoring the fumigation process.

No report of major damages due to Locusts attack was received so far, the minister said and assured that if any individual grower was affected he would be provided with compensation after damage assessment.

Deputy commissioner Tharparkar Dr Shahzad Tahir, chairman District Council Dr Ghulam Hyder samejo, Director Agriculture Research Noor Mohammad Baloch, Assistant commissioner Noor u din Hingorjo and other officials were also accompanied with the minister.