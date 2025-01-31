Open Menu

Spring Corn Must Be Sown By February-end

Sumaira FH Published January 31, 2025 | 10:00 PM

Spring corn must be sown by February-end

The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised growers to complete spring corn sowing process by the end of February

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture Department has advised growers to complete spring corn sowing process by the end of February.

A spokesman for the department said here on Friday that farmers must cultivate approved hybrid varieties YH 1898, FH 1046, FH 988, YH 5427, YH 5482, YH 5561, YH 5568 and YH 5560 while ordinary approved varities include Gohar 19, Sahiwal Gold, Sweet 1, Malka 2016 and etc.

He said, "Corn is cultivated on almost 2 million acres of land across the province." Spokesman said that sowing of ordinary corn was preferred in areas with less irrigation arrangements. He further said that farmers must follow agriculture department guidelines to achieve good yield.

Recent Stories

Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurr ..

Pakistan has great potential for investment: Khurram Schehzad

2 minutes ago
 RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Roa ..

RDA marking dedicated bike lane on Old Airport Road

2 minutes ago
 Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim

Mir Jan Jamali meets TIKA head Halil Ibrahim

2 minutes ago
 NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain

NAPA pays tribute to renowned actor Talat Hussain

2 minutes ago
 National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah

National anti-polio campaign launched in Nawabshah

2 minutes ago
 Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

Two Killed in separate road accidents in Khanewal

14 minutes ago
Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Pe ..

Ambassador Mumtaz Zahra presents credentials as Permanent Delegate of Pakistan t ..

14 minutes ago
 Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 fa ..

Govt to provide Rs10000 cash assistance to 5000 families in each constituency as ..

14 minutes ago
 Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala

Rescuer killed mysteriously in Jaranwala

14 minutes ago
 Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar ..

Awareness walks organized in Gungmandi, R.A.Bazar areas against kite flying

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations

Pakistan, Serbia hold bilateral consultations

25 minutes ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

Hazza bin Zayed receives ECSSR delegation

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture