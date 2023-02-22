Spring plantation campaign starts in Faisalabad

As many as 2.86 million saplings will be planted in Faisalabad during the spring planting campaign, which started in all four districts of the division on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :As many as 2.86 million saplings will be planted in Faisalabad during the spring planting campaign, which started in all four districts of the division on Wednesday.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed inaugurated the campaign while Conservator Forest Manzoor Ahmad, Director Punjab Forestry Research Institute Aqeela Mubin Akhtar, Divisional Forest Officer Chaudhry Muhammad Azim Zafar, Divisional Forest Officer Extension Muhammad Ali Butt and other officers of the Forest Department were also present.

The commissioner said trees are beauty of the earth and a natural mean of protection from environmental pollution. She urged all citizens to to plant a tree and grow it. She also ordered for utilising all available resources to encourage students to plant more and more trees.

She said that a mega plantation programme should be planned in Kamalia. She asked for taking measures for safety of trees. She ordered for planting trees in available places at the government offices.