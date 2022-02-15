Spring tree plantation drive begins

Forest department has launched the spring tree plantation drive from Tuesday during which two million saplings were ready to be planted in Faisalabad division

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Forest department has launched the spring tree plantation drive from Tuesday during which two million saplings were ready to be planted in Faisalabad division.

Dr Wajeehuddin, Divisional Director Forest Department said that Forest department had evolved a comprehensive strategy to plant maximum number of trees in four districts of the division including Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh and Chiniot.

He said that Forest department had so far planted 1750,560 trees during current (fiscal) year in Faisalabad division under the umbrella of 10 billion tree tsunami program, while two million saplings were ready for spring drive.

He said that 70,4000 saplings were provided to nurseries in Faisalabad, including 250,000 to Tehsil Saddar, 250,000 to Tehsil Jaranwala and 204000 saplings to Tehsil Sammundri.

Likewise, in Toba Tek Singh 250,000 saplings were given to nurseries in Kamalia, 250,000 saplings in Toba city and 204000 saplings were given in Gojra forest range, he added.