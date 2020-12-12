UrduPoint.com
Stability Of National Economy Directly Associated With Farmers' Prosperity: Minister

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 12th December 2020 | 04:34 PM

The government is trying hard to develop agriculture sector on modern scientific lines as the stability of national economy is directly associated with prosperity of farmers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2020 ) :The government is trying hard to develop agriculture sector on modern scientific lines as the stability of national economy is directly associated with prosperity of farmers.

This was stated by Provincial Minister for Agriculture Hasnain Jahanian Gardezi while addressing a meeting of officials of Agriculture department and farmers here at Gojra Saturday.

He said that the Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan first priority was to resolve problems of the growers and provide maximum relief to them,adding that the government was introducing modern technology in the sector as it would help in increasing per acre production.

He directed the officers of agriculture department to expedite implementation on ongoing projects under Prime Minister's Agricultural Emergency Program and fulfill the targets in order to decrease the production cost.

"Our first duty is to facilitate farmers with new varieties of high-tech crops with high productivity so that high agri- production could lessen production costs in addition to enable farmers to reap higher profits", he added.

The agriculture minister also stressed the need for efficient and better use of available water and directed to use all possible resources to increase the production and enhance export of high value crops in Punjab.

Chaudhary Abdul Hameed Director Agriculture (Extension) Faisalabad, Muhammad Aslam Deputy Director Agriculture (Extension) Toba Tek Singh, Asif Ali Deputy Director Research Information Unit Faisalabad and Javed Ahmad Khan Sherwani Assistant Director Agriculture (Extension) Gojra,other agriculture officials and a large numbers of local farmers were present in the meeting.

