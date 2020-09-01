UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Stagnant Rainwater Damage Cotton Crop

Muhammad Irfan 56 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 03:16 PM

Stagnant rainwater damage cotton crop

The agriculture experts advised farmers to immediately drain out the rain water from cotton fields as it would damage the crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts advised farmers to immediately drain out the rain water from cotton fields as it would damage the crop.

According to spokesperson here on Tuesday,the Meteorological experts forecast heavy rains during current week and the rain has salutary impact on crops including rice,maize etc but not for cotton crops.

He said that if stagnant rain water accumulated in cotton field for more than 48 hours,it would cause death of the cotton plants.

He advised farmers to consult with the agriculture experts before watering crops.

Related Topics

Water Agriculture Cotton From Rains

Recent Stories

Wahab Riaz, Haider Ali are likely to be part of pl ..

23 minutes ago

ECI boosts employees’ trade credit insurance ski ..

28 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes Initialing of Peace Agreement in Suda ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan will face dire consequences if blackliste ..

1 hour ago

Unemployment rate rises to 7.2% in July: EU

2 minutes ago

Gov't hopes Senate to pass FATF: Faisal Javed

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.