Stagnant rainwater damage cotton crop

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2020 ) :The agriculture experts advised farmers to immediately drain out the rain water from cotton fields as it would damage the crop.

According to spokesperson here on Tuesday,the Meteorological experts forecast heavy rains during current week and the rain has salutary impact on crops including rice,maize etc but not for cotton crops.

He said that if stagnant rain water accumulated in cotton field for more than 48 hours,it would cause death of the cotton plants.

He advised farmers to consult with the agriculture experts before watering crops.