State Bank of Pakistan plants 73,417 trees

(@imziishan)

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) through its subsidiary, Banking Services Corporation has actively participated in the government's initiative of Tree Plantation Campaign by planting 73,417 trees so far across the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) through its subsidiary, Banking Services Corporation has actively participated in the government's initiative of Tree Plantation Campaign by planting 73,417 trees so far across the country.

In a recent monsoon tree plantation drive, SBP and BSC throughout Pakistan and in Muzaffarabad (AJK) celebrated August 18 and August 19 as plantation days with the theme of "Plant for Pakistan" and planted a total number of 6,472 trees on the both days, SBP a statement said.

SBP's Governor Dr. Reza Baqir personally participated in the drive by planting a sapling on August 14, the Independence Day, in Karachi.

State Bank, being the country's premier financial regulatory institution is alive to its corporate social responsibilities and has been actively participating in making the country clean and green.

So far through its field offices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta,Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, D.I. Khan and Muzaffarabad(AJK), SBP-BSC has planted 73,417 trees to pursue Prime Minister Imran Khan's mission of Clean and Green Pakistan.