UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

State Bank Of Pakistan Plants 73,417 Trees

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:35 PM

State Bank of Pakistan plants 73,417 trees

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) through its subsidiary, Banking Services Corporation has actively participated in the government's initiative of Tree Plantation Campaign by planting 73,417 trees so far across the country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ):State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) through its subsidiary, Banking Services Corporation has actively participated in the government's initiative of Tree Plantation Campaign by planting 73,417 trees so far across the country.

In a recent monsoon tree plantation drive, SBP and BSC throughout Pakistan and in Muzaffarabad (AJK) celebrated August 18 and August 19 as plantation days with the theme of "Plant for Pakistan" and planted a total number of 6,472 trees on the both days, SBP a statement said.

SBP's Governor Dr. Reza Baqir personally participated in the drive by planting a sapling on August 14, the Independence Day, in Karachi.

State Bank, being the country's premier financial regulatory institution is alive to its corporate social responsibilities and has been actively participating in making the country clean and green.

So far through its field offices in Karachi, Hyderabad, Sukkur, Quetta,Sialkot, Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, D.I. Khan and Muzaffarabad(AJK), SBP-BSC has planted 73,417 trees to pursue Prime Minister Imran Khan's mission of Clean and Green Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Imran Khan Islamabad Faisalabad Peshawar Prime Minister Quetta Governor State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Hyderabad Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Sukkur Gujranwala Independence Sialkot Muzaffarabad Azad Jammu And Kashmir August Government

Recent Stories

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

12 minutes ago

UN to Close 22 Humanitarian Programs in Yemen in N ..

12 minutes ago

Trump Says Russia, Other Regional Countries Must S ..

12 minutes ago

Late prof Dilshad conferred PhD degree after death ..

12 minutes ago

Abductors of Russian Sailors Allow Contact With Bo ..

12 minutes ago

Turkey-Russia-Iran Summit on Syria to be Held on S ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.