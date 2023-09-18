Open Menu

Statistics Till September 15, 2023 By Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2023 | 01:12 PM

statistics till September 15, 2023 by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association

Multan (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep , 2023) Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industries (FPCCI) Convener Tanveer Arshad and Member Cotton Committee (FPCCI) Khawaja Farooq Ahmed said that the statistics till September 15, 2023 by Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association.

According to 3933846 bales of cotton came in the cotton factories of the country.

614 ginning factories are operational in the country. Exporters have purchased 221,626 bales of cotton this season.

While the textile sector has purchased 3312038 bales of cotton. In these fortnight, 892742 bales have arrived. Last year to date. The arrival of 2186593 bales was increased this year by 1747253 bales which is an increase of 79.91% while 570 cotton factories were operational.

