Step afoot to overcome wheat shortage in Balochistan: Director Food Department Balochistan Muhammad Salman Kakar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2023 ) :Director food Department Balochistan Muhammad Salman Kakar on Monday said that the provincial government has made an agreement with Punjab to buy 2 lakh sacks of wheat to overcome the wheat shortage in the province which would start supplying of wheat in 2 days.

He expressed these views while talking to the media persons here. He said that wheat and flour were being supplied to the mills according to the quota set by the government in Balochistan.

He said that inter-provincial and inter-district movement of wheat has been banned in Punjab, due to which the supply of flour and wheat from Punjab and Sindh to Balochistan has stopped in order to control crisis of wheat.

We have been supplying quota wheat to the flour mill since last September. Due to stoppage of supply of wheat from Punjab, the stock was running out as per our requirement, he added.

He said that in the light of the special instructions of the Balochistan government, the Food Department has signed a contract with Punjab for buying 2 lakh sacks of wheat.

He said that these wheat sacks would be supplied to the flour mills in Quetta, Pashin, Khuzdar and other areas.

On the directions of Provincial Minister of Food, Engineer Zamark Khan Achakzai and the Secretary of Food, five to six sales points would be opened on a daily basis in Quetta, three to four in Pishin and six points in Killa Abdullah, besides one in Khuzdar.

By establishing one sales point in Usta Mohammad, one in Jafarabad, one in Hub, one in Awaran, a bag of 20 kg flour is being provided to the people at the official rate of Rs 1470, he underlined.

He said that apart from this, in the next few days, the Food Department was setting up their sales points in Chagai, Dalbandin, Loralai, Zhob, Killa Saifullah, Musa Khel, Barkhan, Kohlu and other areas of Balochistan to supply flour at affordable prices.