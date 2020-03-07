Steps afoot to develop Livestock sector: Dr. Ghulam Hussain

Top official of Livestock & Dairy Development Department Balochistan said a number of development projects were being continued to develop the livestock sector for interest of province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :Top official of Livestock & Dairy Development Department Balochistan said a number of development projects were being continued to develop the livestock sector for interest of province.

The construction of two cattle markets were being carried out in respective areas of Balochistan including Rakhni and Hub in order to provide opportunities of facilities to owners of cattle, Director General Livestock & Dairy Development Department Dr.Ghulam Hussain Jaffar told APP on Saturday.

He said construction of cattle markets would be completed soon saying that purpose of establishment markets to enhance interest of the owners of cattle towards livestock.

Hence, pasteurization of camel milk project with cost of 50 million will be started in Washuk and Musakhail area of Balochistan because most of camel was existing in both areas, he said saying pasteurizing milk of camel to be sent to local markets after completion of the project.

The official stated that at least 104 different national companies related livestock would open their offices in Quetta, aiming to invest with Balochistan Livestock Department saying that public private partnership policy was going to introduce for development of Livestock Sector in this regard. "Project of Rural poultry under Prime Minister Imran Khan's poultry scheme with cost of Rs 900 million was successfully started in respective remote areas of Balochistan", he said adding that poultry was being provided to women including folk women widow and poor women in order to start their trade at small level to earn for their families.

He maintained that such measures would be decreased poverty line from rural areas of province which could also help progress of the Livestock Sector.

The DG said farmers will provide feeds for goat's kid and lambs fattening to ensure enhancing new generation of cattle through better health in respective districts of Balochistan including Musakhail, Zhob, Qila Saifullah, Nushki, Chaghi, Washuk, Darkhshan and other areas adding such measures would be improved capacity of Livestock department in province.

He said Federal and provincial government was paying special attention to develop Livestock sector because 70 percent people rely on Livestock sector in province. Ghulam Hussain stated funds have been allocated in provincial budget 2019-20 for provision of training and awareness campaign to farmers and common people in each district of province in order to ensure protection of cattle and poultry in province. He said the training and awareness campaign were important for growth of the Livestock sector, how to save life of cattle and poultry according to latest system.

The provision of latest training to farmers and shepherds would be started in first time history of province under cooperation of provincial regime, he said and added potential steps were being taken to utilize all available resources in proper way to promote Livestock Department, so that people would come towards to Livestock division for investments which would enhance national economy including province. The official underlined that the Livestock Sector would be uplifted through investments of businessmen and farmers under public private partnership policy.

DG Livestock said about 150 veterinary doctors would be recruited after approval of provincial ruler through Balochistan Public Service Commission to enhance performance of Livestock department for ensuring better cattle's health in the province.

Replying to a question, he said serious efforts were being taken in Balochistan including Washuk and Musakhail to ensure protection of camels and to owners their generation.