UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Steps Afoot To Enhance Capacity Of Livestock Sector In Balochistan: Secretary Livestock Dostain

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 08:01 PM

Steps afoot to enhance capacity of Livestock Sector in Balochistan: Secretary Livestock Dostain

Livestock and Dairy Development's Secretary Dostain Jamaldini on Monday said Livestock Sector was important for growing of Balochistan's economic because majority of people economics is linked with the Livestock in province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Livestock and Dairy Development's Secretary Dostain Jamaldini on Monday said Livestock Sector was important for growing of Balochistan's economic because majority of people economics is linked with the Livestock in province.

Talking to media during his visit in Pishin, he said provincial government is taking measures with cooperation of Federal regime to address farmers' problems in order to enhance their capacity to bring prosperity in the province. Director General Ghulam Hussain Jaffar and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

He said he and DG livestock are visiting government dairy farm at district level to review their facilities, aiming to increase the capacity of Livestock and Dairy Development Department through contribution of local farmers who are main resources of Livestock in province.

Secretary Dostain said they also inspected government poultry form in Pishin for ensuring implementation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's poultry schemes in the respective areas of the district which is essential for women folk's economic.

Both officials were briefed regarding Dairy Farm and Poultry Farm, requirements of them and other related issues by Dr, Syed Muhammad Kakar.

Secretary also directed concerned officials to ensure treatments of cattle in the area in order to improve their health for interest of Livestock Sector, despite free medical camp would be set up in remote areas of district for cattle.

He said measures were underway to address prolong issues of employments of Livestock and Dairy Development Department for enhancing performances of the sector.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Visit Pishin Women Media Government

Recent Stories

Al Mansoori&#039;s spaceflight medical completed, ..

34 minutes ago

Trump playing positive role in resolving Kashmir i ..

3 minutes ago

Angelina Jolie's son Maddox starts 1st term at S. ..

3 minutes ago

Supreme Court orders for open court hearing of pet ..

3 minutes ago

Trump Discusses Security Challenges, Trade With Me ..

3 minutes ago

Australia look to Smith for Ashes revival

33 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.