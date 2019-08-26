Steps afoot to enhance capacity of Livestock Sector in Balochistan: Secretary Livestock Dostain

Livestock and Dairy Development's Secretary Dostain Jamaldini on Monday said Livestock Sector was important for growing of Balochistan's economic because majority of people economics is linked with the Livestock in province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2019 ) :Livestock and Dairy Development's Secretary Dostain Jamaldini on Monday said Livestock Sector was important for growing of Balochistan 's economic because majority of people economics is linked with the Livestock in province.

Talking to media during his visit in Pishin, he said provincial government is taking measures with cooperation of Federal regime to address farmers' problems in order to enhance their capacity to bring prosperity in the province. Director General Ghulam Hussain Jaffar and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

He said he and DG livestock are visiting government dairy farm at district level to review their facilities, aiming to increase the capacity of Livestock and Dairy Development Department through contribution of local farmers who are main resources of Livestock in province.

Secretary Dostain said they also inspected government poultry form in Pishin for ensuring implementation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's poultry schemes in the respective areas of the district which is essential for women folk's economic.

Both officials were briefed regarding Dairy Farm and Poultry Farm, requirements of them and other related issues by Dr, Syed Muhammad Kakar.

Secretary also directed concerned officials to ensure treatments of cattle in the area in order to improve their health for interest of Livestock Sector, despite free medical camp would be set up in remote areas of district for cattle.

He said measures were underway to address prolong issues of employments of Livestock and Dairy Development Department for enhancing performances of the sector.