Steps must be taken for promotion of agriculture sector in Balochistan: Qadir

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2024) Chairman Standing Committee for Petroleum and Resources, Senator Muhammad Abdul Qadir on Saturday said measures would be taken for development of agriculture and livestock sectors in Balochistan as its people depended on minerals, agriculture and livestock sectors so it was the larges province of Pakistan in terms of area.

In statement issued here, he said that an abundant management of water for agriculture was important for the development of agriculture.

The Senator said that Balochistan province has few big rivers, most of the agriculture was done with the water of the rivers, in both cases, there was a flood in the river or there was a shortage of water.

He said that it was necessary that the provincial and Federal governments would seriously make it possible to get water at cheap rates.

In Balochistan, first of all, for the small farmers, under the auspices of the government, large scale free solar energy tube wells should be installed so that the small farmers can grow grains for themselves, he said.

He said that after that, the problems of the medium farmers should be solved and after that, tubewells with solar energy should be installed free of cost to the big farmers so that the problems of the farmers across the province would be solved and they could grow plenty of grain and fodder for livestock.

He said that till date no government has ever taken interest in solving the problems of the farmers of Balochistan, for this reason, farmers across the province were always suffering from problems.

In such adverse conditions, there is a fear of famine in Balochistan. By installing solar energy tube wells, the farmers will also get relief from heavy electricity bills, he said.

Abdul Qadir said that they would also be able to get good production of different types of commodities.

If the provincial and federal governments once solve the problems of the farmers of the province, prosperity will be seen throughout Balochistan, he noted.

Chairman Standing Committee said that Balochistan has full potential to brighten the future of Pakistan saying that ensuring the provision of affordable solar energy on a large scale in this province would significantly increase agricultural and industrial production.

The poverty of the deprived people of the province will also begin to end and thus the feeling of deprivation among the people of the province will end and their patriotism will be strong, he said.