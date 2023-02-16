Steps to be taken for facilitating farmers: DC

UrduPoint.com

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zaheer Anwar Jappa Thursday said that all possible steps would be taken to solve the problems of farmers.

He was presiding a meeting at his office which was attended by officers of Agriculture Department, farmers, and representative of sugar mills.

In the meeting, it was said that the farmers should be informed about the approved varieties of sugarcane and that the weight of sugarcane should not be reduced during weighing process.

He said that facilities were provided to the farmers regarding sugarcane crushing.

The DC directed the officers of Agriculture department to monitor the sale of fertilizer on daily basis.

He directed to ensure the sale of fertilizer at a fixed rate and establish a control room in the offices of the Department of Agriculture.

Sugarcane growers expressed their satisfaction over sugarcane payment.

Deputy Director of Agriculture Extension Hafiz Mohammad Shafiq told the meeting that since July 2022, the officers of the Agriculture Department imposed a fine of more than Rs 2 million for selling fertilizer at more than the fixed rates. Moreover, 17 FIRs have been registered in the respective police stations against the violators.

