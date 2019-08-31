'Steps to be taken to achieve 8 mln cotton bales'

Additional teams have been constituted to ensure proper care of the cotton in districts where it is cultivated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :Additional teams have been constituted to ensure proper care of the cotton in districts where it is cultivated.

A spokesman for the Punjab Agriculture department said on Saturday that complete guidance was being provided to the farmers to meet the set cotton production target.

He said that currently cotton crop had entered into important phase and all possible steps would be taken to achieve the target of 8 million cotton bales.

Spokesman said the growers must carry out pest scouting of recommended poisons with an interval of 15 days as this would help in reducing the impact of leaf curl virus.