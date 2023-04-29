UrduPoint.com

Steps Underway To Ensure Cotton Cultivation On 5m Acres In Punjab: Iftikhar Sahoo

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2023 | 09:51 PM

Steps underway to ensure cotton cultivation on 5m acres in Punjab: Iftikhar Sahoo

Punjab Agriculture Department has set a target to ensure sowing of cotton at an area of five million acres and the production target of 8.2 million bales in the province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Agriculture Department has set a target to ensure sowing of cotton at an area of five million acres and the production target of 8.2 million bales in the province.

This was disclosed by Secretary Agriculture Iftikhar Ali Sahoo while chairing a meeting here Saturday to ensure the implementation plan of cotton for the year 2023. Iftikhar Ali Sahoo stated that all possible resources would be employed for achieving the targets. Cotton crop is profit generating. The government has earmarked Rs 8500/40 kilogram price and termed it good omen for enhancing cotton production. He stated that the Punjab government was providing a Rs 1000 subsidy on each bag of cotton seed.

A total of 12 varieties have been selected for the provision of subsidy, he hinted and added that similarly, Rs 11 billion subsidy would be provided on fertilizers.

He said that staff would perform their duties only in the field to meet the target. No additional duties will be taken from the field assistants, he said and stated, the share of south Punjab in cotton is nearly 91 percent.

On this occasion, Secretary Agriculture south Punjab Saqib Ateel, Additional Secretary Agriculture Imtiaz Ahmed Warriach, DG Dr Anjum, Director Agriculture Information Muhammad Rafique and many others were also present.

