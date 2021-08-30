Strategic wheat reserves recorded over 6.126 million metric tons

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :Strategic wheat reserves of the country during last week recorded at 6.126 million metric tons as compared the reserves of 5.952 million metric tons of corresponding period of last year.

Meanwhile, the carry forward stocks of the wheat during last week were recorded at 730,573 metric tons as against 602,189 metric tons of same period last year, said an official in the Ministry of National food Security and Research.

Talking to APP here on Monday he said that wheat reserves with Punjab Province were recorded over 4.147 million metric tons as compared the stocks of 3.615 million tons during last year, adding that carry forward stocks of grains in the province were registered at 457,000 tons as compared the stocks of 247,292 tons.

The Sindh Province possessed over 1.187 million metric tons of wheat as compared the 1.259 million metric tons of same period last year, besides it had also a carry forward stocks of 50,000 tons against 26,000 tons of last year, he added.

The strategic wheat reserves of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan were recorded at 122,339 tons and 85,925 tons respectively, where as the carry forward stocks of the grain in KPK were recorded at 22,339 tons, which was stood at 45,645 tons during same period of last year, he added.

He further said that strategic grains reserves held by Pakistan Agriculture Storage and Services Corporation were recorded at 583,719 tons as compared the stocks of 890,623 tons of same period of last year.

In order to provide the cheapest wheat flour in the province, the Punjab Government had established 337 Sahulat Bazars, he said adding that so far, 4,096,641 bags of wheat flour have been supplied to these Sahulat Bazars at the subsidized rate of Rs430 per 10 Kg bag.

It is worth mentioning here that procurement was made in compliance with the Economic Coordination Committee of the Cabinet decision of March 31, 2021, duly ratified by the Cabinet and notified by Ministry of National Food Security and Research.