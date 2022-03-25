UrduPoint.com

Strawberry Adds Color, Flavor To Spring Season

Spring season is associated with revival of natural world in a sense that new leaves and flowers bloom, making the atmosphere around so colorful and pleasant. One thing that further adds to the beauty of springtime is strawberry fruit

The red and heart-shaped juicy fruit relished by people of all ages is really adding to the attractiveness of fruit carts and catching attention of buyers in Islamabad.

There was a time when the fruit was imported from other countries and available only as a canned item. However, now the fruit is being grown locally. Strawberries were first introduced in Pakistan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Now, these are being grown in various other parts of the country as well.

According to Fruit, Vegetables and Condiments Statistics of Pakistan 2018-19, the total production of strawberries was 795 tonnes, and the area being utilized for cultivation of strawberries is 387 hectares.

The fruit has a low shelf life and is available only for a short period of time. High demand and short availability makes it a high priced item. In the fruit mandi these are being sold at a price of Rs 250 to 280 per kg, while in the local markets the price is Rs 300 to 400 per kg.

An official of PARC told APP that four varieties of the fruit were tested in Pakistan, but chandler is the most commonly cultivated for commercial purposes. Picking and packing are the most important elements when it comes to the handling of strawberries. Being a perishable item, the fruits are picked semi-ripe stage.

"Ideally strawberries should be packed in half to one kg baskets.

However, farmers due to lack of resources and technical knowledge overstuff them. Now, strawberry is a soft fruit; what happens is, that the ones placed in the lower layers and at the base or bottom get ruptured or damaged under the weight of those above them. Once they are ruptured, their shelf life further decreases as their likelihood of rotting increases," he said.

Talking about the preservation of this fruit he said, "Through calcium treatment it was possible to increase the life of strawberries, but it would only add 3 to 4 days at most." Yet, the internet is full of different ways to preserve strawberries. One of the commonly employed methods is of cutting strawberries into slices and freezing them in plastic bags. Another way suggested is to dry the strawberries.

The need is to focus on value addition that is making squash, jams, jellies and other products from strawberries which are also very useful ways to preserve the fruit. Strawberries are consumed in various other forms as well � the most popular being juice, shakes, pickles, fruit chats, salad, ice-cream and cake toppings.

Strawberries carry many health benefits. A few nutritionists based in Islamabad said that strawberries contain antioxidants and vitamin C. "Some other health benefits of strawberries", they said, "Strawberries prevent and lower the risk of heart disease. They are useful for controlling blood sugar and also offer protection against certain cancers. Moreover, those conscious of their weight should add strawberries in their diet."

