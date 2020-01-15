UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Strong Liaison To Help In Solving Problems Of Farmers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 06:52 PM

Strong liaison to help in solving problems of farmers

A notification has been issued for developing an effective harmony among sub-departments of the agriculture department as per the direction of Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :A notification has been issued for developing an effective harmony among sub-departments of the agriculture department as per the direction of Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed.

A spokesman for the department said this here on Wednesday, that a communication committee had also been set up to work in this regard.

The spokesman said that every month, the committee would convene a meeting in one division and total nine meetings would be held in nine divisions.

The problems of farmers would be resolved at divisional level and if change in a policy would be required in that case the committee would forward its recommendations to the department, he added.

He said that the communication committee would help in developing strong liaison among the agriculture department and its sub-departments, ultimately facilitating growers in solving their problems.

Related Topics

Punjab Agriculture

Recent Stories

PM inquires after injured as death toll rises due ..

34 minutes ago

Zelenskyy Tells Merkel by Phone Work Under Way to ..

1 second ago

Kazakh Parliament Backs Measures Expanding Preside ..

3 seconds ago

Zenib Alart bill to be presented in Parliament aft ..

5 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur hold open Katchary ..

4 minutes ago

Auto sector to create more than 13,000 jobs: NA to ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.