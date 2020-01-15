Strong liaison to help in solving problems of farmers

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2020 ) :A notification has been issued for developing an effective harmony among sub-departments of the agriculture department as per the direction of Punjab Agriculture Secretary Wasif Khursheed.

A spokesman for the department said this here on Wednesday, that a communication committee had also been set up to work in this regard.

The spokesman said that every month, the committee would convene a meeting in one division and total nine meetings would be held in nine divisions.

The problems of farmers would be resolved at divisional level and if change in a policy would be required in that case the committee would forward its recommendations to the department, he added.

He said that the communication committee would help in developing strong liaison among the agriculture department and its sub-departments, ultimately facilitating growers in solving their problems.