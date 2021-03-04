UrduPoint.com
Students, Civil Society Urged To Make Tree Plantation Drive Successful

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:39 PM

President Cantonment Boards, Rawalpindi and Chaklala, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani and Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. Muhammad Mehmood on Thursday urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the tree plantation campaign a success

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :President Cantonment Boards, Rawalpindi and Chaklala, Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani and Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt. Muhammad Mehmood on Thursday urged the citizens to come forward and play a role to make the tree plantation campaign a success.

Station Commander, Commissioner Rawalpindi and Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdullah kicked off the spring tree plantation drive by planting saplings in Government Shimla Islamia Girls High school Satellite Town.

A drive 'Plant for Pakistan' has been launched here, they said adding, though all the departments concerned would plant saplings in various city areas according to the targets set for spring season but, without the participation of the students and civil society, desired results could not be achieved.

The commissioner said, the students and civil society members would be requested to plant saplings and seeds in different areas, adding, they have started planting saplings to make the parks natural green areas.

He urged the people to make the tree plantation campaign of the government successful by joining this good deed.

The citizens should extend cooperation for making Clean and Green campaign successful, he added.

Brig. Ijaz Qamar Kiani urged the people to actively participate in tree plantation campaign to improve the environment.

He said, the citizens particularly youngsters should come forward and play a role in the plantation campaign.

Every citizen should plant a sapling and ensure its care as well, he said adding, though, special plantation campaigns are launched but, it's not only responsibility of the government departments, rather, every citizen has a role which must be fulfilled to achieve the targets.

"We should motivate the youth to come forward to play more effective role in plantation campaign as youth is the future of Pakistan and their role is necessary to make it a success."Pakistan is a beautiful country and we all should make efforts to make it clean and green," he added.

