UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Students Plant Saplings At Jillani Park

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 10:10 PM

Students plant saplings at Jillani Park

Students and staff of a private school on Thursday planted saplings at Jillani Park under ongoing Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Students and staff of a private school on Thursday planted saplings at Jillani Park under ongoing Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign.

According to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) sources here, PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani said children were asset of the country and collective efforts were necessary to make a tree plantation campaign successful.

PHA Director General Ghulam Farid and others were alsopresent on the occasion.

Recent Stories

New Nokia phones introduce class-defining experien ..

37 minutes ago

UAE delegation participates in Seoul Defence Dialo ..

40 minutes ago

Manchester City legend meets fans in UAE

1 hour ago

Moscow Court Sentences Programmer Kotov to 4 Years ..

15 seconds ago

Training programme for doctors on non-medical mana ..

2 hours ago

Defence Day to be observed on 6th

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Agriculture

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.