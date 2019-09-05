Students plant saplings at Jillani Park

Students and staff of a private school on Thursday planted saplings at Jillani Park under ongoing Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ) :Students and staff of a private school on Thursday planted saplings at Jillani Park under ongoing Monsoon Tree Plantation campaign.

According to Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) sources here, PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani said children were asset of the country and collective efforts were necessary to make a tree plantation campaign successful.

PHA Director General Ghulam Farid and others were alsopresent on the occasion.