Subsidized pesticides for growers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Agriculture department has decided to provide pesticides to cotton growers on subsidized rates.

Director Agriculture Chaudhary Abdul Hameed said on Tuesday that cotton growers of Faisalabad division who had 12.

5 acres of cultivable land were also eligible to avail this scheme provided they had at least 5 acres cotton cultivated area.

In this connection, applications would be received up to May 2 ,while balloting would be held on May 16, and delivery of pesticides would be started from May 23, he informed.