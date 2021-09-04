Subsidy worth Rs 12 bln on fertilizers given to farmers in Punjab

The process of provision of subsidy worth Rs 12 billion on fertilizers was completed with help of Punjab Information Technology Board in Punjab province

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :The process of provision of subsidy worth Rs 12 billion on fertilizers was completed with help of Punjab Information Technology board in Punjab province.

According to official sources, the subsidize amount was given with assistance of Federal government.

The agriculture department urged farmers to contact field assistants in their relevant areas within three weeks, in case they have not received subsidize amounts yet.

The farmers with pending payments would produce vouchers for getting amounts. However, in case of any technical issue, the farmers were instructed to submit application with assistant director or deputy directors of agriculture departments. Similarly, they should submit voucher numbers at 8070.